Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 279 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $130.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

