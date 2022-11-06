Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals Stock Performance

MNRL stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 42.07% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Brigham Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Brigham Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.