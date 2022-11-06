British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,068 ($47.03).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BATS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($45.09) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($35.84) to GBX 3,500 ($40.47) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($50.87) to GBX 4,500 ($52.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($49.72) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($52.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,376.50 ($39.04) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,381.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,411.20. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,512 ($29.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($42.14). The stock has a market cap of £75.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,436.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

