Brokerages Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT at $21.67

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.30. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.98 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

