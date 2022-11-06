Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Target Price at $147.88

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

