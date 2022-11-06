Brokerages Set Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price at $52.07

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. UBS Group began coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Braze Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 152,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 94,059 shares valued at $3,983,363. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter worth $258,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

