Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) PT at $46.38

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Transactions at BRP Group

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

BRP Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,619,000 after acquiring an additional 505,635 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,943,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BRP Group by 123.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 423,629 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 478.6% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 305,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BRP Group has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $232.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

