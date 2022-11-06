Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Target Price at $69.40

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCXI. StockNews.com began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ChemoCentryx Stock Performance

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.79 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a negative net margin of 357.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,601.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 360.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 208.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 158.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

