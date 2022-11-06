Brokerages Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Price Target at $81.50

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.80.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.5 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

