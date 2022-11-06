Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target at $60.38

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

CUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBI opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 75.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 427,959 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.