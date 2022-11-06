Brokerages Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) PT at $43.32

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.32.
DASTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($45.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($46.50) to €41.50 ($41.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Shares of DASTY stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
