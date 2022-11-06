Brokerages Set Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) PT at $12.00

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 84.00%. The company had revenue of $840.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 15.0% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after buying an additional 645,540 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after buying an additional 317,275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 26.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after buying an additional 704,569 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 262.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after buying an additional 2,143,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,499,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 203,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

