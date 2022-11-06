Brokerages Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) PT at $16.31

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FIGS to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of FIGS opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. FIGS has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $43.48.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FIGS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in FIGS by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,168,000 after buying an additional 457,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,486,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

