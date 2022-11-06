Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT at $42.98

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.19.

FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($57.95) to €51.80 ($51.80) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 28.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 3.1 %

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

