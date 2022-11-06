Brokerages Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target at $15.29

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of MYTE opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $896.76 million, a P/E ratio of -81.46 and a beta of 0.91.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.39 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

