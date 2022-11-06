Brokerages Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) PT at $32.38

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.38.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Insider Transactions at Nkarta
In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,875.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,875.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,937 shares of company stock valued at $663,551. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Nkarta stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Nkarta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $20.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $584.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.13.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
