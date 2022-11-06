Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Target Price at C$99.08

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$99.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

TSE NTR opened at C$98.79 on Thursday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$82.48 and a twelve month high of C$147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$53.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$115.54.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$7.58 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 19.9026817 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other Nutrien news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total transaction of C$116,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,656.76.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

