Brokerages Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Target Price at $47.89

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.