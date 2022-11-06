Brokerages Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Price Target at $16.22

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

NYSE VRT opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -236.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vertiv by 29.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 21.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $6,749,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

