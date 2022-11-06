Brokers Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.56.

B2Gold Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.64. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.61.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total transaction of C$35,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,481,571.60. In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,619.20. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at C$14,481,571.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,321 shares of company stock valued at $455,712.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.