Brokers Issue Forecasts for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SOFI opened at $5.18 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 43.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,929 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2,171.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 262,605 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.