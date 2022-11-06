Brokers Offer Predictions for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Generac Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $101.25 on Friday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $98.65 and a fifty-two week high of $463.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.