Brokers Offer Predictions for Repligen Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RGEN. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

RGEN opened at $174.36 on Friday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $300.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Repligen by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Repligen by 17.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Repligen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Repligen by 551.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 41,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

