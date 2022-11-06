Brokers Offer Predictions for Toromont Industries Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toromont Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.56.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$104.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$93.25 and a 12-month high of C$124.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$104.87.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total value of C$494,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,629 shares in the company, valued at C$18,546,529. In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total transaction of C$494,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,546,529. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$222,525. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $1,179,792.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

