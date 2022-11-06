Brokers Set Expectations for EverQuote, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of EverQuote in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 92.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,677 shares of company stock valued at $134,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

