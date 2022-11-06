Brokers Set Expectations for Exponent, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Exponent in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exponent’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent Announces Dividend

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. Exponent has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $127.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,865,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,905,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,718 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,123,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

