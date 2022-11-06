Brokers Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $4.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.41. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 151.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.