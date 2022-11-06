Brokers Set Expectations for Martinrea International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.92.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$10.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$863.36 million and a PE ratio of 35.80. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

