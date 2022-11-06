Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 3.4 %

BIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $6,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.