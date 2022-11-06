Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $700.00 and last traded at $700.00, with a volume of 1475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $802.35.

The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cable One by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cable One by 18.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,678,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $921.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,157.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.