Cabot (CBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Cabot has set its FY22 guidance at $6.10-$6.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CBT opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cabot has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
