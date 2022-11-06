CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives $35.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.22.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,224,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,158,000 after buying an additional 211,617 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CAE by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,515,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,142 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CAE by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CAE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in CAE by 2,779.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 242,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 233,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE opened at $18.04 on Thursday. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

