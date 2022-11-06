Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00.

CFW has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.00.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$6.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$4.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$271.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20.

In other news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 13,600 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$61,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,517,425. In related news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$61,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,517,425. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total value of C$930,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,799 shares in the company, valued at C$226,002.84. Insiders have sold a total of 876,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,559 over the last ninety days.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

