Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00.
CFW has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.00.
Shares of CFW stock opened at C$6.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$4.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$271.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
