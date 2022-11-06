Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CFW opened at C$6.96 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$4.05 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The company has a market cap of C$271.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 265,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$1,392,480.12. In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$61,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,517,425. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 265,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$1,392,480.12. Insiders have sold 876,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,559 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.