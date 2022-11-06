Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,431,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPT opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.71. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

