Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $47.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DT. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.26.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DT opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.93, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $78.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 29.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

