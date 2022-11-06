Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.70.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$21.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.71. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$20.01 and a 52 week high of C$67.33.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

