Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of CP opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

