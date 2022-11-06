Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.
Catalent Price Performance
CTLT opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.47. Catalent has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Insider Transactions at Catalent
In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
