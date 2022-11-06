Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

CTLT opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.47. Catalent has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

