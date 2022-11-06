CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $211.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after buying an additional 82,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,912,000 after buying an additional 193,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.