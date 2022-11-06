Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 20,051.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

CVE stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

