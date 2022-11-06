Centerra Gold (CG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$213.99 million for the quarter.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at C$6.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.38.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

