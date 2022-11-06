Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $594.99 million, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

