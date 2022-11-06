Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Raised by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,397.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,569.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,467.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

