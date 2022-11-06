Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,397.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,569.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,467.02. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

