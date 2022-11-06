Choice Hotels International (CHH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $128.37 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $577,171.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,222.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,298. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,494.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

