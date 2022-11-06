CIBC Trims Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price to C$14.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.46.

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$11.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.48.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

