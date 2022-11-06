Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Clean Harbors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.2 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $124.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 26,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 145,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

