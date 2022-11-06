Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.95. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

