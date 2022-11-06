Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,475.33 ($17.06).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($12.72) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.45) to GBX 1,100 ($12.72) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,009 ($11.67) on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 872 ($10.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,488 ($17.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 917.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 982.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,043.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 44 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

